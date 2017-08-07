Goodnight world. Your #LøVë and support means everything to me. 🙏🏻 I adore all my fans. Never forget that pic.twitter.com/Rcsni1ecDJ

Baring his soul — and baring it all. Aaron Carter shared a shirtless selfie on Sunday, August 7, following the news of his split from girlfriend Madison Parker.



"Goodnight world. Your #LøVë and support means everything to me," Carter, 29, captioned the black and white photo via Twitter. "I adore all my fans. Never forget that."

Carter and Parker began dating last year. "The split was very amicable," a source told Us Weekly. "Aaron is continuing to focus on his personal self with regards to his truth, health and music."

The news of their breakup came just hours after the singer opened up about his sexual orientation on social media. "To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans. There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life," he wrote on Saturday.

"This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with," he continued. "To me music has always been my temple. Music will ALWAYS be what transcends all of us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied. I never want to be a figure of disappointment."

The "Fool's Gold" singer later gave another shout-out to his fans. "Waking up so overwhelmed by your love and support," he tweeted.



