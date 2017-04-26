Gone, but certainly not forgotten! Adam Levine has paid tribute to Christina Grimmie with a heartfelt performance of the Beatles “Hey Jude.”

The singer honored the late star, who was tragically shot and killed last June, when he took the stage on The Voice on Tuesday, April 25.

Grimmie’s family were in the audience and Levine addressed them before his performance.

“God, I loved her so much,” he said. “I am talking to you guys specifically, I’m talking to everybody. I miss her. It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you.”

Levine then launched into the ballad with his current team, Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero and Mark Isaiah.

Earlier in the show host Carson Daly made a special announcement about Grimmie, who was mentored by Levine on the sixth season of the NBC singing show.

He said: "As you know, family is very, very important to us here at The Voice and last year we tragically lost one of our own, the incredibly talented and beautiful Christina Grimmie.”

”Tonight, in memory of our good friend and along with Christina's family, we're honored to help announce the creation of the Christina Grimmie Foundation, benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families just like her own affected by breast cancer."

“Thank you for letting us be a part of this very important moment,” he added. “And Christina we can feel your spirit here at The Voice every single day and we love and miss you dearly.”

Grimmie was 22-years-old when she was shot and killed while signing autographs for fans at the Plaza Live theater in Orlando on June 10 2016.

The 27-year-old assailant, Kevin Loibl, shot her twice before turning the gun on himself.

