Just when you thought Adele and Beyonce’s Grammys love fest couldn’t get any more romantic, the British singer went and broke her award in half to reportedly share with Queen Bey.

After her show stopping acceptance speech for album of the year, Adele snapped her Grammy in two, and dedicated it to Beyonce, who she was up against.



The "Hello" singer was photographed holding the two pieces of the golden trophy up in the air, after breaking it in two.



She had praised her fellow musical diva several times during the show as she beat her out for Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She even made Beyonce cry with the speech for her Album of the Year win for her comeback creation 25, as she gushed about how “monumental,” “beautiful,” and “soul bearing,” Bey’s Lemonade album was.



Then she went backstage to the Grammys pressroom and continued lavishing Beyonce with love.



“Like I said in my speech,” she said. “For me my album for you was Lemonade, so a piece of me did die inside as a Beyonce stan. I’m not going to lie, cause I was completely rooting for her -- I voted for her.”



Adele is the first person ever to sweep all three main Grammys categories twice. She previously won all three for her second studio album, 21, in 2012.



