Steven Tyler is headed home to seek medical attention after falling ill during his tour with Aerosmith. The lead singer and the band announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday, September 26, and explained that they will be canceling the remaining concert dates of the South American leg of their AeroVederci tour so that Tyler can take proper care of his health in the United States.

“Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer, Steven Tyler, is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time,” the band said. “Therefore, the last four shows of the South American tour will be canceled.”

“To everybody in South America…Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico...I’m very sorry and feel like I’ve let you down,” the frontman, 69, added. “I won’t be able to continue the last four shows of this tour. I flew back to the US on doctor’s orders last night after the show in São Paulo.”

The “Walk This Way” singer gave no details about his illness but confirmed that his life is not in danger at the moment. He noted that his condition needs to be dealt with immediately in order to ensure that he can sustain and maintain future performances. “I am not in a life threatening condition,” he assured his fans. “I promise I’ll be back... unfortunately, health does not wait.”

He concluded: “I love you all and will be back with you soon.”

According to the band, the singer is expected to make a full recovery, and with proper rest and treatment, he will be back to “rock the world.” The canceled shows affected were all scheduled for late September and early October.

The four-time Grammy-winning group has been on their AeroVederci tour since May, and most recently performed at Rock in Rio in Brazil on September 21.

