Alex Jones released a secret recording from a pre-interview conversation with Megyn Kelly after he felt a promo was unfairly edited to make him look bad.

The sit-down, which is scheduled to air on Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly on June 18, has faced major backlash — including advertisers pulling ads from her show — due to Jones’ controversial views and conspiracy theories that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a government hoax to gain support for gun control laws.



Ahead of the broadcast, the Infowars host, 43, explained his decision. “I’ve never done this in 22 years, I’ve never recorded another journalist,” he said in a Twitter video on Thursday, June 15. “I’ve never done this, but I knew that it was a fraud, that it was a lie."

He later posted a recording of himself talking with a woman who he claims is Kelly prior to the interview. In the audio, the woman can be heard saying: “All I can do is give you my mind. If there’s one thing about me, I do what I say I’m going to do and I don’t double cross. You know you just became very fascinating to me. I just always thought you were this maybe, one-dimensional guy, like this is your thing."

She also assured Jones that the piece would be fairly edited. "My goal is for your listeners and the left — you know, who will be watching some on NBC — to say, ‘Wow, that was really interesting,’” she says. "And then next time I wanna get somebody, they’re gonna say, ‘Look what you did to Alex Jones.’ It’s not going to be some gotcha hit piece, I promise you that. …. Of course I’m going to do a fair interview. I’ll still be me. I’m not going to go out there and be Barbara Walters, but you just trust me. I’ll ask you about the controversies. I’ll be fair about it. I’ll give you a chance to respond.”

Jones has also threatened to release the full audio of the interview. “Infowars is preparing to release tonight the full Megyn Kelly interview with Alex Jones originally set to air on NBC this Sunday evening,” a post on the Infowars website says. “Kelly’s first promo for the show, published on Twitter last Sunday, contradicts the host’s private statements to Alex Jones in which she claimed the interview would not be a blatant hit-piece.”

NBC responded in a statement to The Hill and insisted that the interview will still air. "Despite Alex Jones' efforts to distract from and ultimately prevent the airing of our report, we remain committed to giving viewers context and insight into a controversial and polarizing figure, how he relates to the president of the United States and influences others, and to getting this serious story right,” the statement read. "Tune in Sunday."

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly airs on NBC Sundays at 7 p.m. ET.

