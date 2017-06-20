Alex Rodriguez hit a home run with Jennifer Lopez. The former New York Yankees third baseman gushed over his love — and how they find time to be together amid their hectic schedules — in a new interview with Extra.

"If you want to be together you are together," Rodriguez, 41, said on Monday, June 19. "Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met."

🇫🇷#baecation2017. SWIPE for more pics A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Rodriguez and the Shades of Blue actress, 47, have been dating for a couple of months. They recently returned home after a romantic weekend in Paris.

"We landed early this morning, it was great, it was great, 15 hours of sleep, it was good," he told Extra. "The museums are always good, and just walking around Paris is awesome."

Courtesy Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Lopez often posts photos of Rodriguez on social media, most recently calling their getaway a "Baecation." The pair, who made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala on May 1, have even been given the celebrity couple name "J-Rod."

Courtesy Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Rodriguez doesn't seem to mind the nickname. "She's pretty easy going, I think she likes it too," he told Extra.

It turns out, it was actually Rodriguez and Lopez's pals who started the name. "It's fine," the singer told Entertainment Tonight at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami in April. "We kind of thought that would happen because people who knew us were already [saying] it. So, you guys, it's not like you were original or anything."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!