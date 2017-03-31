Finally! Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez broke his silence on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez during a Friday, March 31, appearance on The View. See what he had to say in the video above!

“It's obvious. We've been having a great time,” he said of his hot new romance with the 47-year-old pop superstar. "We're having a great time. She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

The retired New York Yankees player, 41, joked that since Lopez is from the Bronx, she is undoubtedly a “big Yankees fan.”

But it’s the Shades of Blue actress’ glowing personality and down-to-earth attitude that has won over Rodriguez. "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person,” he continued. “Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."

Robin Marchant/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The former MLB star even shared a few interesting tidbits about Jenny From the Block. “She was a track star in high school and junior high,” he said. He also noted that she indulges in chocolate chip cookies and chocolate chip ice cream when she needs to satisfy her sweet tooth.

Rodriguez’s candid interview comes just weeks after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that he and Lopez were dating. As previously reported, the pair — a.k.a. “J-Rod” — were quietly seeing each other for weeks before their relationship made headlines Wednesday, March 8.



Since then, Rodriguez and Lopez have taken multiple trips together, including getaways to Miami, the Bahamas, California and NYC. The duo first met years ago in May 2005 when J. Lo watched the baseball legend play in a Subway Series game between the Yankees and Mets at Shea Stadium in Queens. They were spotted shaking hands and posed for photographs afterward.

An insider previously told Us that Lopez and Rodriguez have reconnected because they are “in the same place in their lives; they both have kids around the same age."

Lopez shares 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, from whom she finalized her divorce in 2014. Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, to whom he was married from 2002 until 2008.

