After Amanda Stanton tweeted a photo of Robby Hayes allegedly cheating on her with another woman, the Bachelor alum, 27, is claiming to have evidence of other instances of infidelity from Hayes.



As previously reported, the former couple, who began dating on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, discussed the rumors on the ABC show’s reunion special on Monday, September 11. "That's false. [There] were pictures of me close to a girl but I was not by any means unfaithful," Hayes said, to which Stanton responded, "The picture did look like y'all were making out. ... If you're saying you didn't, I believe you. You were there, not me. But it did look like it.”

Paul Hebert via Getty Images

Hayes further addressed the rumors on Twitter. "While I won't be one to resort to vicious social media attacks, at the finale, I felt like I was sitting next to a stranger," he wrote in a lengthy message posted in the early hours of Tuesday, September 12. "I'll never understand why there's such a desperate need to present an 'innocent persona' and resort to allowing allegations that are blatantly untrue be said about me.”

When Stanton’s followers asked her to tweet the photo in question, she did, with the caption “Look what you made me do,” in reference to Taylor Swift’s new single.

I have plenty more + videos. Plus multiple girls have came out and DM'd me with stories since...etc etc. — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) September 12, 2017

Shortly after tweeting the original photo, Stanton alleged that there is more physical evidence of cheating. "I have plenty more + videos,” she wrote. "Plus multiple girls have came out and DM'd me with stories since...etc etc."

The two continued in a heated Twitter exchange after Hayes retweeted a fan who attacked Stanton’s parenting skills. “I believe @RobbyHHayes,” the user wrote on September 9. “Never trust a woman who leaves her kids to find a man.”

Stanton, who is mom to daughters Kinsley and Charlie, seemed to reply to the action by tweeting, "V confused how I tried to be a victim/attacked him during the finale,” she wrote. "Totally let him get away w it until he brought my kids into it."

