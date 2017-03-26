Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch attend the 2016 'GQ' Men of the Year Awards in London on September 6, 2016. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Are you bored? Amy Schumer shared a hilariously awkward story in her Glamour UK cover story interview about the time her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, yawned during oral sex.

"I went down on Ben this morning and he yawned. It was an accident, but we were both just dying laughing," the Snatched actress, 35, said in the May cover story. "I'm happy, but obviously I was like, 'F--k you!'"



Schumer, who also shared the anecdote on Netflix's The Leather Special, added, "When I'm down there, if it's more than a minute, it's his birthday or something. But this morning it just happened — and then he yawned and it was a great excuse to stop."

Yawning aside, Hanisch has been a great boyfriend since he and the comedian started dating in November 2015. "He's very protective of me, like, not overprotective, but if someone's taking pictures of me or filming in a restaurant, he'll start taking pictures of them," she told Glamour UK.

Glamour UK

"He's really cool," Schumer continued. "It's not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, 'Shall we get out of here?' he's like, 'Yes!' I'm so lucky that I met him. And he hadn't seen any of my work before we met."

The Trainwreck star also opened up to the publication about her rise to stardom. "I did not ever want to be famous, honestly," she said. "It didn't occur to me until it was already happening. The fame aspect is not something that appealed to me at all. And I was really kind of terrified of it. I wouldn't trade it to wait tables or whatever. I live my life, I'm grateful for everything."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!