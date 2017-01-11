Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Malibu No. 2. Angelina Jolie is renting a second luxury home in Malibu for her and her six kids amid her ongoing custody battle with estranged husband Brad Pitt, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

The secluded new rental, which goes for $35,000 per month, is a mile away from her other Malibu rental. The 5,097-square-foot second home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms along with a pool, tennis court, guest house and private beach.



Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/AP

"The kids go back and forth between the two houses, and she also has nannies and staff that stay at both,” the insider tells Us. "The kids have been utilizing the pools at both houses when the weather is nice, and the second house has a tennis court where they can skateboard and play ball. Angelina spends most of her time at the first house, but she likes to have options and be able to move everyone around.”



The Maleficent actress, 41 — who has been living with Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, since the split — set up the first rental house before she filed for divorce from Pitt, 53, in September. Some of the amenities in the five-bedroom, 4,400-square-foot estate include a media room, in-home theater and guest home with a gym.



Prior to the shocking split, the globe-trotting family had stayed at a home owned by Pitt when they were in the L.A. area. The Allied actor has digs in Los Feliz that he purchased before he started dating Jolie.



The former couple recently came to an agreement to deal with their messy divorce and custody battle privately, after Pitt’s emergency request to seal the case was rejected by a court. Jolie is seeking sole physical custody, and Pitt filed for joint physical custody of the kids in response. “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” their reps told Us in a joint statement on Monday, January 9. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



