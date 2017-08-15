She loves her fans! Anna Faris thanked her podcast listeners for their support amid her split from Chris Pratt.

On the Tuesday, August 15, episode of “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” the Mom actress, 40, started off the show with a short statement. "Hey, dear listeners!” she said. "I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you."

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The rest of the episode was a pre-taped crossover with the hosts of “My Favorite Murder” podcast Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark.

Faris’ brief intro marked the first comments she’s made has made since the couple, who share 4-year-old son Jack, announced they were calling it quits on August 6. “We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the duo wrote in a joint statement posted to Faris’ Instagram. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we went to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A source told Us Weekly that Pratt’s rising fame caused tension between the couple. “Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn’t getting any big jobs,” an insider told Us. “She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.”

The source added that the duo were always competitive with each other: “When they’re in a big group, they each want to be the one telling the funniest joke.”

Although they’re broken up, the pair is still living together, Patti Stanger claimed. “OK, so this is really hard because I’m close to them. I’m upset about it,” the Million Dollar Matchmaker star told Entertainment Tonight on August 10. “The day it happened I actually texted them. I don’t know what happened there. [Pratt] is still living in the house.”



Stanger added that she wants them to get back together. “I’m not fixin’ them up — I would just be the counselor between them and go, ‘What really is the issue here?’ Because she’s living in the house … you just don’t really say something when they’re [still] living in the house [together]."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.