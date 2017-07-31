Anthony Scaramucci was removed from his role as White House communications director on Monday, July 31, after just 10 days as part of President Donald Trump’s staff.

The financier’s controversial hiring spurred press secretary Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus to resign, and the White House said Priebus’ replacement, John Kelly, made the decision to let Scaramucci go. “Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House communications director,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, per CNN. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give chief of staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America! A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 31, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Twitter went crazy and reacted with hilarious memes — but Kate Hudson may have topped them all. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 38, shared a mock poster for the 2003 rom-com featuring Trump and Scaramucci instead of herself and Matthew McConaughey. “Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!” she captioned the post.

Several comedians also weighed in on Twitter. Stephen Colbert tweeted, “Scaramucci, we barely knewcci.” Billy Eichner joked, “OMG he’s gonna replace Scaramucci with OJ."

Some social media users compared his short tenure to Kim Kardashian’s brief 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries. “Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries was 7x longer than Anthony Scaramucci’s tenure in the White House,” one tweeter noted.



Others said the position might be cursed like the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor in the Harry Potter books. “Trump’s Comm Directors have all the longevity of Defense Against the Dark Arts professors. So long, @Scaramucci,” another tweeter wrote.

See more memes and reactions below:

Scaramucci, we barely knewcci. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 31, 2017

Please tweet me your questions for the Real Housewives of the White House Reunion. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 31, 2017

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries was 7x longer than Anthony Scaramucci's tenure in the White House. pic.twitter.com/z5MfU9LRJk — Alex Abad-Santos (@alex_abads) July 31, 2017

gotta add "scaramucci" to the dictionary as a measure of time — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci was hired, had a baby, divorced, embarrassed, fired.



It's like if the entire plot of the movie Blow took place in 1 week. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 31, 2017

#Scaramucci

I started taking antibiotics the day Scaramucci stared in the White House and I haven't finished them yet — Jesse McEckron (@jwmceckron) July 31, 2017

Today's biggest loser: whoever Lorne Michaels had in mind for Scaramucci on SNL. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) July 31, 2017

We would like to thank Anthony Scaramucci for his participation as White House Communications Director. pic.twitter.com/9ek7aSOrp6 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 31, 2017

