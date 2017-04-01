Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

If you're aiming to wean your pet off you a bit (or off its real mother), good news: There will be a Full Moon on April 11 in the Love Zone of your little creature. On one hand, this means they could meet a fellow animal and start a lovely friendship bond. But it could also mean that if your pet has been overly attached to you and fretting in your absence, that should ease up now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Watch out if your pet has sharp teeth or a mean hiss or growl. The planet of anger and attack, Mars, is in their sign for the first time in two years. This means your animal could be feeling rather fired up and even behaving a little aggressively. If you're trying to teach discipline, this is the time to pile on the training! Happily, by the third week of the month, they'll be calmer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

If your pet is a bit edgy, this month could see them more timid than ever. Make sure you're there to reassure them if something happens that triggers fear in them (for example, a thunderstorm). As their ruling planet Mercury reverses in their Fear Zone, it could be old memories that are making them worry, especially in the case of a rescue animal. Lots of cuddles and pats are called for!

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

The best thing you can offer your Cancerian pet right now is routine. Feed them at the same time every day, for example, or take them for a walk, or turn out the light at the same time daily. Doing this will help them to relax and feel more secure. If it's appropriate to take your pet to work, this is a good month for that, too.

LEO (July 23-August 22)

If you've been working up to showing off your pet at some kind of competition, April could be the month. And if you've been thinking about even getting your pet to work for you somehow – by appearing in a tv commercial, for example – that goes double. They have great stars for anything to do with work and standing out from the crowd. It's also a good month if you're thinking about taking your animal on holidays with you.

VIRGO (August 23-September 22)

If your little pal hasn't been feeling very loved lately, this is the month to lavish him or her. Time spent with you, getting your undivided attention, is what many loving pets crave. As Venus reverses in their Love Zone, they are likely to need a bit more caring than usual. So spoil them! Animals are always very forgiving, even if we have been a little preoccupied.

LIBRA (September 23-October 22)

There is a Full Moon in Libra this month. That means you can expect your pet to be more emotional than usual. How this shows, of course, depends on what kind of animal they are! However, if you allow them to be a little more on edge this month, all should be fine. If they do act out or disappoint you somehow with their behavior, especially any high-spirited behavior, cut them some slack.

SCORPIO (October 23-November 21)

Your little Scorpio pet is probably a mysterious creature most of the time. This month, though, they're a bit under fire from the feisty planet Mars, so they might be livelier and less taciturn than usual — perhaps even a tad antagonistic. It's your job, as their owner, to make sure that any aggressive behavior from them doesn't impact anyone else. One tip: Do some fun activities with them that you used to do.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22-December 21)

Your little creature has the meanest Saturn bearing down on them now and throughout 2017. This is like carrying a rather heavy weight around and could leave them feeling a little exhausted at times. However, there is some light at the end of the Saturn tunnel — this month, at least. Mars in their 6th House of Daily Life will give them the extra energy they need to get through this rather daunting astrological transit.

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19)

Every living thing in the Universe needs love, right? We are even told to talk to our plants! And this month, your Cappie pet needs extra TLC. The thing with Capricorns is that you often won't know how they're really feeling, as they put forward a stoic face (or paw or fin or …). But as Venus reverses in their 3rd House, they need to be made to feel super adored.

AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18)

If you're moving house or remodeling, or if there is any other disruption on the home front, chances are, your Aquarian pet is really going to feel it. Mercury is retrograde in their 4th House of Home and Family, so some weirdness in those parts of their life is to be expected. Perhaps it's your family causing the commotion? If so, ease dramas by talking to your pet in a reassuring voice.

PISCES (February 19-March 20)

As Venus reverses in your pet's sign, think about how much you value them. Have you been giving them the attention and outings they need? Have you checked they still love their food? Do they need a vet's check-up? This is the time to act like Owner of the Year. (Also make sure they're not taking you for granted — by sitting where they're not allowed, for example.)

