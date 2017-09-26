Paul Hebert via Getty Images

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson are continuing to get to know each other. Following the Bachelor in Paradise castmates’ Monday, September 25, trip to Disneyland, “they have been hanging out a lot,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“They’ve been going out to dinner,” the insider adds. “They are hanging out and spending a lot of time together.”

The duo, who were at the center of the ABC reality series’ scandal in June, also enjoyed a dinner at TAO in Hollywood on Wednesday, September 20. However, when photographers outside the restaurant asked if the two were dating, Olympios replied: “We’re friends.”

Although Olympios was spotted jumping into Jackson’s arms and giving him a kiss on the cheek during an August 31 night out in Los Angeles, sources told Us at the time that the relationship was strictly platonic. "They are just friends and wanted to hang out to talk about all the insanity of the last few months together," a source close to Jackson told Us. "They had an amazing time, but nothing romantic, even though it sure looked like it!"

The August reunion at SBE's Nightingale Plaza marked the first time the reality stars were spotted together since production was shut down on BIP amid allegations of sexual misconduct, of which Warner Bros. found no evidence. "They went out to dinner with some friends and hung out,” a second source told Us of their meetup. “There is no bad blood between them."

Olympios said during a sit-down interview with Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison that she doesn't hold any ill will against Jackson. "I honestly didn't think he did anything wrong," she said on the August 29 episode of Paradise. "I don't think it's anyone's fault. It's just a really unfortunate, annoying situation that had to go down."

