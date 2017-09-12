There’s a new generation of kids hangin’ out down the street! Ashton Kutcher shared a photo of his and Mila Kunis’ 10-month-old son, Dimitri, wearing a That ‘70s Show T-shirt.

"Yes,this Is my son's outfit today,” Kutcher, 39, wrote of the shirt, which features himself and Kunis from their time on the sitcom. "#that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever.”

On the Fox series, which ran from 1998 to 2006, Kutcher and Kunis played onscreen loves Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart. Kutcher opened up about filming romantic scenes with Kunis, recalling that their nearly five-year age gap made quite the difference as teenagers. "I was 19, she was like 14. I did her chemistry homework for her," Kutcher, 39, recalled of his costar-turned-wife on The Howard Stern Show in June. "I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show. We have our first kiss memorialized on a TV show!”

"It was really weird. I was like, 'Isn't this illegal?’” Kutcher continued. "I don't know, and it was really awkward, because I'm like a 19-year-old kid," he explained to Stern. "She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was OK.”

The actor went on to reveal that in marrying Kutcher, with whom she also shares daughter Wyatt, 2, Kunis lived out her teenage fantasy. “She has … a diary from when she was a kid where she wrote, 'Oh, this guy's hot,'" Kutcher revealed. "She thought I was cute! At first I think she thought that I was good-looking, and then shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her, because I was like a big brother. It was like, 'He's annoying, because he's always looking out for my best interest."

