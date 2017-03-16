Lesley Murphy on January 24, 2017 in London, England. Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 8, to tell fans that she is getting a double mastectomy after finding out that she is at high risk for breast and ovarian cancer.

Murphy, 29, who competed for Sean Lowe’s affections on season 17 of the ABC reality series, explained why she is undergoing the surgery in a short video and an accompanying caption.

“A couple of weeks ago I found out I'm BRCA2 positive, which means I'm at a high risk for breast and ovarian cancer one day,” the Arkansas native wrote. “Buzzzz kill. I know. But it's true what they say — knowledge is power.”

She continued, “I'm left with a few options and have decided that preventative surgery is what I want over various screenings multiple times a year. A double mastectomy at 2freaking9. Wtf?! Yep, it's happening.”

In her video, the former political consultant — whose mother is a breast cancer survivor — elaborated on her decision to get a mastectomy at a relatively young age.

“My mom had breast cancer three years ago this month and she is a badass. And I hope to grow up to be like her,” Murphy says in the clip. “And this is me trying. So I think the right move is just to take care of it right now and do the double mastectomy. I’m 29. It sounds young, but I’m not getting any younger.”

In her Instagram caption, Murphy said that she decided to share her story in an effort to help other women. “In no way am I looking for pity through this story,” she wrote. “I've wanted to share the news since the beginning simply to be an advocate for early screenings, detections and girl power.”



