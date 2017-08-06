Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced on Sunday, August 6, that they are expecting their first child together.

Waddell, 31, shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!! What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues Feb 2018!”

The pair met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged on the season 3 finale in September 2016 after Bass proposed with a romantic speech.

"Carly, our life in Paradise has been nothing short of epic. My love for you has only gotten stronger. And the love I feel from you is the most amazing, inexplicable, mind-blowing thing that I just never in a million years thought I would get," he said. “I feel like my heart beats to your soul.”

“I want my kids to see a love like we have, and I want them to know an amazing woman like you are. Carly, I wanna chase after the fairy tales, and go on all of the adventures, and find all of the interesting things in this world to explore.… I wanna start a life with you,” the erectile dysfunction specialist, 34, continued.

”I want you to be my wife. Carly Waddell, will you freaking marry me?" he asked Waddell, who happily said yes.

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on June 17. Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the vows.

The wedding was set to air during the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, but those plans were scrapped after production on the show was shut down amid allegations of sexual misconduct between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

Bass wrote in an emotional op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter that the highly publicized incident “broke his heart.”

“While to some it’s a silly TV show, for me, it was an experience that changed my life in unimaginable ways,” the father-of-three wrote. “For me, I will be forever grateful to Paradise for guiding me to an incredible stepmother to my own children.”

