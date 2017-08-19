Bachelor in Paradise stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have been on cloud nine since welcoming their first child on Thursday, August 17, and the couple shared a series of touching photos of their baby girl on social media.

Their daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, arrived a month before her due date, which Roper, 30, touched on in an emotional post on Friday, August 18.

“We did it! Our little sweetheart is here! She arrived on her own terms, quickly and 4 weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well. Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes. We love you so much,” she wrote, captioning the picture with the hashtags #bestdayever and #ilovemyfamily. The new mom, 30, also tagged the baby’s Instagram account.

Happiness is written all over the new parents' faces in the photos, with Tolbert, 30, beaming in one shot as the new family lay in a hospital bed.

Tolbert kissed his little girl in another pic posted on his Instagram account, captioning it, “For all the things my hands have held… the best by far is you…”

In a black-and-white photo, the former Playboy model looks lovingly at her daughter as she breastfeeds her. She wrote, “Never thought I'd post such a vulnerable pic as this, but nothing has ever felt more right and more natural than taking care of my little girl. Becoming a mother hasn't felt like some huge, transformational moment for me (besides giving birth haha). Instead, it feels like she's always been here somehow, like she has always been a part of me— almost like I don't know how yesterday existed without her. It's amazing how you can love someone so much, I now get the privilege of understanding a mother's endless love.”

The reality stars met and got engaged on season 2 of the ABC hit reality series in 2015. They announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram in March and revealed the baby's sex with a photo on Twitter in May.

Roper and Tolbert, who got married in a televised ceremony that aired in February 2016, spoke with Us Weekly earlier this year about wanting to start a family. "We definitely have babies on the mind,” The Bachelor alum said at the time. “We’re building a house, and it’s got a lot of room for children! I just turned 30 in December, so I’m ready. I would love a baby in 2017.”

