It's over! Bachelor in Paradise's Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes have split, the mom of two exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"Robby and I are not together," Stanton, 27, told Us at the End-of-Summer Bachelor Party in Santa Monica on Wednesday, September 6, which benefited the Restore Dignity charity. "I’m not really sure how Robby’s handled the situation."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

Stanton and Hayes, 28, got together during season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Stanton admits she was at first "skeptical" about Hayes, who was friends with her ex-fiancé Josh Murray.

"I wasn’t interested in him at all and I was off limits to him because he’s friends with Josh," she added to Us. "We just kind of talked a little bit during the break and we just kind of enjoyed talking to each other I think. And then we just started hanging out more and more and then it just started turning into something."

Stanton and Murray, 33, got engaged during BIP's season 3 finale. During the season 4 finale preview, it appeared that Stanton and Hayes' relationship was rocky — with fellow contestants alleging that Hayes may have even cheated.

Stanton, meanwhile, is focusing on her two daughters and their first day of school. She's mom of Kinsley and Charlie with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

"What people don’t realize I think is, so my ex Nick, the girls’ dad, and I have always been pretty cordial. I mean, we’ve had our moments where we haven’t been. But really for the most part I can say, since we split up almost four years ago, we’ve been pretty good about still being able to be around each other occasionally," she told Us on Wednesday. "I think that’s really good and it makes me really happy that we can do that."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.