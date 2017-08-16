Can we expect a Bachelorette baby anytime soon? Rachel Lindsay opened up to Us Weekly about plans to start a family with fiancé Bryan Abasolo at the BarkBox for Target collaboration launch.

Lindsay, 32, revealed that Abasolo’s mom is already ready for grandkids. "His mom actually is pressuring us for babies,” she told Us. "She’d be happy if we started a family right away."

However, the couple want to wait until after they tie the knot in their dream winter wedding. “I do want to wait until after we get married in winter 2017 or ’18,” the Bachelor alum said. "We want three or four [kids]. We’ll see what's in the cards. It’s a fun thing to plan.”

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

The two are considering getting a dog together first, though. "I'm fine with just [my dog] Copper, but Bryan is obsessed with dogs and he really wants us to get one together, specifically a small dog,” Lindsay told Us. “He keeps saying, ‘Bae, we have to get a small dog together.’”

Since the ABC show’s season 13 finale aired on August 7, the attorney and the chiropractor have been enjoying their public outings after months of secrecy. "We're so excited about being able to be open, to really just be with each other now,” Lindsay shared. "It’s so freeing to be able to talk about him without calling him [a fake name like] Jerome, but at the same time reality is setting in and we have to settle on somewhere.”

The duo are deciding whether they want to move to Abasolo’s hometown of Miami, Lindsay’s native Dallas or somewhere new. "We're talking about Dallas, L.A. or Miami. We just want to bring our two lives together, that's what is really important,” she told Us. “We are putting our list of places we want to live together. Right now, L.A. is looking pretty nice, but we're not sure yet.”

They’re also still getting to know everything about each other. "I'm learning how much we really have in common. We both love scary movies, comedy TV shows, sports, and that has been so fun to find out about each other, but also other things, like he takes longer to get ready in the morning than I do!” Lindsay joked. "Typically I'm a night owl, but with him I'm so comfortable that I fall asleep early and it sorta bugs him, so he'll just put on a movie while I fall asleep. Then I'll wake up really early and he's sleeping. We’re adjusting to each other's schedules. Also things like, I like to fall asleep with the TV on, he doesn't, so it's been fun figuring each other out."

