Barbara Corcoran’s first time in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom is reminding her of quite a different first. “Oh, my God! I feel like I lose my virginity every day in practice. Again and again and again and again,” the 68-year-old Shark Tank star joked about her encouraging rehearsals with pro partner Keo Motsepe. “[He says] OK girlfriend, you got this."

Corcoran elaborated on her partner’s unique teaching method. "He has, like, five or six different ways of teaching it and I don’t get the first. I don’t get the second. Then, it clicks and he goes, ‘Try this,’” she told Us at NYC’s Planet Hollywood on September 6. "It’s the charm. You need enormous patience, but you also need creativity."

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

As they get ready to step onto the dance floor, the businesswoman revealed that she isn’t afraid to take on her younger female competitors, who include Sasha Pieterse, Nikki Bella and Vanessa Lachey. "I look at everyone of these babes one third of my age as competition. Frankly, I hope they put them in the wrong dresses. I hope they miss their steps,” she joked. " I’m going to send out the vibe! And I’m going to tell them when I see them in their dress, ‘You sure that’s the right choice? Are you sure that cut on you is appropriate?’ So they feel self conscious.”

Motsepe, however, isn’t exactly on the same page. "Well, he’s wired a little differently than me,” Corcoran said. "Obviously mentally healthy, which I’m not.”

The professional dancer quipped of his partner’s ruthless strategy: "She’s a businesswoman."

Dancing With the Stars season 25 premieres on ABC Monday, September 18.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.