Tell Us how you really feel! Bella Hadid appeared to respond to the headline-making photos of her ex The Weeknd kissing Selena Gomez with an unapologetic Instagram post on Saturday, January 14.

The 20-year-old model shared a photo of herself giving the middle finger to paparazzi while out and about in New York City. Clad in a Harley-Davidson denim jacket, a black hoodie and navy pinstripe pants, Hadid had her back turned to the camera as she delivered the gesture.

Hadid didn't caption the post, but fans quickly picked up on her not-so-subtle message. "Shots fired," one Instagram user commented on the picture. Another added, "Hahahah i see you bella."



As Us Weekly previously reported, The Weeknd, 26, and Gomez, 24, were photographed making out on Tuesday, January 10, as they left Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi together. An eyewitness told Us the surprising new couple chatted and enjoyed dinner at the famed eatery for nearly three hours. "They came out and they were so happy," the source added. "They were hugging and kissing. ... She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love."

The news came two months after the "Party Monster" crooner and Hadid called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship. Though a source told Us that Bella had "very much moved on" from her ex, the Victoria's Secret beauty unfollowed Gomez on Instagram shortly after the kissing photos surfaced.

A source told TMZ on Saturday that Hadid feels "betrayed" by the new romance, which reportedly started shortly after her split from The Weeknd.

