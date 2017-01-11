Instagram’s most followed celebrity has one less follower. Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez on Wednesday, January 11, not long after the “Hands to Myself” songstress was photographed making out with the model’s ex The Weeknd.



According to screenshots taken by Elle.com, the Victoria’s Secret stunner, 20, apparently hit the “unfollow” button on Gomez’s profile on Wednesday afternoon. However, she still follows her former beau and Hadid remains one of the 254 people that Gomez, 24, follows.



As previously reported, The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye), 26, and Gomez were photographed making out on Tuesday, January 10, while leaving Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi. In photos obtained by Us Weekly, Gomez smiles as she embraces the “Starboy” crooner. At several points in the night, she leaned in to share a smooch with The Weeknd.

According to an eyewitness, the new couple arrived at the eatery around 9 p.m. and chatted in a private back room for nearly three hours.



“They came out and they were so happy,” the insider told Us. “They were hugging and kissing. … Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love.”

The source added that the duo headed to Gomez’s L.A.-area house after they left he celeb-beloved restaurant. Another source told Us that the pair — who have known each other for a while, and even performed together at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — are working on new music. “[She] really likes him and they are just getting to know each other better,” said the insider.

Gomez’s dinner date with The Weeknd comes just months after he and Hadid pulled the plug on their relationship back in November, after nearly two years of dating. At the time, a source close to the Grammy winner told Us that their conflicting schedules were to blame for their breakup.



Incidentally, both Hadid and Gomez are part of Taylor Swift’s famous group of girlfriends, and often cross paths at the pop superstar’s holiday fetes. They previously hung out in September 2015 with model sisters Suki and Immy Waterhouse. Immy took to Twitter at the time to document their girls’ night out. In the pic, Gomez and Hadid — big sister Gigi is also part of the extensive posse — are nestled up next to each other while posing for a snapshot on a set of stairs.

S Q A U D ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CNHrmJ0sOr — Immy Waterhouse (@ImmyWaterhouse) September 22, 2015

Prior to The Weeknd, Gomez previously dated Justin Bieber and has been linked to Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Charlie Puth.



