Um? Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was slammed on social media on Monday, March 6, after he referred to slaves as immigrants in a speech. Watch the moment in the video above.



Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

"That's what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity," Carson said while addressing HUD employees in Washington, D.C.. "There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land."



Twitter was quick to slam the newly appointed politician.



“Ben Carson..please read or watch Roots, most immigrants come here VOLUNTARILY, cant't really say the same about the slaves..they were stolen,” Whoopi Goldberg tweeted in response to Carson’s speech, while Samuel L. Jackson added: “OK!! Ben Carson....I can't! Immigrants ? In the bottom of SLAVE SHIPS??!! MUTHAFUKKA PLEASE!!! #dickheadedtom.”



Chelsea Clinton also reacted to Carson’s ill-informed speech. “This can't be real. Slaves were not & are not immigrants. 2017,” she tweeted.



Read more reactions below:



OK!! Ben Carson....I can't! Immigrants ? In the bottom of SLAVE SHIPS??!! MUTHAFUKKA PLEASE!!!#dickheadedtom — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson..please read or watch Roots, most immigrants come here VOLUNTARILY,cant't really say the same about the slaves..they were stolen — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 6, 2017

This can't be real. Slaves were not & are not immigrants. 2017. https://t.co/8CuUvnR2Mf — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 6, 2017

Okay... no one can say as many stupid things at a press conference as the Orange Cheeto.

Ben Carson: Hold my beer. — Craig Terlson (@cterlson) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson: Slaves were immigrants who came to America to reach their dreams



Ben Carson's great-grandmother: pic.twitter.com/6uuqxoCWCU — Its Shanahan's Fault (@_fortheloveofAj) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson

-slaves are immigrants

-prisoners are volunteers

-internment camps are summer retreats

-concentration camps are diet facilities — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson is proof anyone really could become a brain surgeon 😳 — TiGGY (@TiGGyZTweetZ) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson is gonna start saying the homeless are fresh air enthusiasts ⛺️ — Natalie (@daCasObserver) March 6, 2017

It's hard to believe that Ben Carson is a top brain surgeon without a properly functioning brain of his own. — UrbanCow (@Citystable) March 6, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!