He’s in good health! Ben Stiller revealed that he has been without cancer for quite some time now in a new interview.

“I’m three years now cancer-free and I’m really happy that getting the word out there about the PSA test has actually made a little bit of a difference,” the Zoolander actor, 51, told the Today show’s Matt Lauer on Wednesday, September 20, in reference to the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, which shows men early warning signs of prostate cancer.



The Tropic Thunder star was diagnosed in June 2014. At the time, he had no symptoms or family history specific to the disease, which was detected after Stiller took a PSA test. “It’s a while new world, so you need to educate yourself. For me, it was learning what the options were,” the Night at the Museum actor told Lauer in November 2016, of his decision to have his prostate removed. “I’m doing great. I was really fortunate that my course of treatment was basically an operation and that was it.”

Stiller also opened up about his diagnoses with Howard Stern in October 2016. “It came out of the blue for me,” he told the syndicated radio host. “I had no idea. It’s a very controversial subject. the PSA test. The PSA test is the only early screener for prostate cancer, and right now, the Untied States Preventative Services Task Force does not recommend to take the test. I think American Cancer society says you should discuss it at 50. If I hadn’t taken the test — my doctor started giving it to me at 46 — I would not have known. Right now, I still wouldn’t have known.”

