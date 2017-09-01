Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel revealed on Instagram on Wednesday, August 30, that she recently had a growth removed from her face, and a source tells Us Weekly the Real Housewives of New York City star, 46, is being tested for skin cancer.

After Frankel shared a video of herself urging people to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief, one fan raised a question about the tiny, circular Band-Aid on her right cheek. She explained that she "had a growth removed," prompting another fan to question whether the growth was a reaction to fillers.

The Bravo star denied having had any cosmetic work done and revealed that she had a basal cell growth removed. "No. Basil [sic] cell. I don't do fillers," she responded. "My jaw is the size of Pittsburgh. Nothing needs enhancement."

100 PERCENT of the donations we are raising go to women and families in need in the Houston area. #thisisacrisis #bstrong #workingforyoutexas To donate click the link in my BIO - Bethenny.com/Bstrong For questions e-mail: BStrong@bethenny.com For updates tune into my Facebook Live at 3pm EST A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer. More than 4 million cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S., according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Recently, Frankel raised and donated $500,000 to Dress for Success Corpus Christi and Dress for Success Houston to assist women in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. All of the proceeds raised by the star and B Strong will go directly to women and their families in financial crisis and supply them with needed goods.

The Skinnygirl founder's health news came just days after Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge revealed her skin cancer diagnosis. "I work out hard for this Booty," Judge, who turns 50 on Saturday, September 2, captioned an Instagram selfie that showed a small mole on her left butt cheek. "I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I'm not sure that's happening now. it looks like God has a different plan for me."

The fitness star continued, "Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don't want sympathy. I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle.... I had no idea! Ill be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain't bad either. Going to be honest I've been a little sad, worried and pissed off. But we caught it early and that makes me happy. Happy birthday to me. #saveyourass birthday party in Cabo not sounding like a good idea now."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!