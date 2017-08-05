Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fashion designer Betsey Johnson — whose career has spanned more than four decades — shares her colorful world with Us as she marks her upcoming 75th birthday. She’s also set to be honored with the Style Icon title at the ACE Awards on Monday, August 7.

1. My favorite era was the ’60s, because it was filled with incredible creative newness, from panty hose to landing on the moon to Twiggy and Andy Warhol — I loved them and they loved to wear my silver clothes.

2. I couldn’t live without my 20-year-old, New York-studded leather belt. It’s my favorite clothing item. It brings me good luck!

3. My favorite song will always be “Layla” by Derek and the Dominos, because my granddaughter was named after it.

4. My motto in life is “Get busy livin’ or get busy dyin’.”

5. I am absolutely terrified of worms, snakes and scorpions.

6. I’m a total morning person! On at 6 a.m. and then at 3 p.m., I start to fade.

7. I am the most happy when with my daughter, Lulu, and my two granddaughters, Layla and Ella — ideally on the beach in Malibu.

8. If I hadn’t decided to be a fashion designer, I would have loved to be a Broadway showgirl or a Rockette!

9. My two hidden talents are floral arranging and cake decorating.

10. I loved dressing Katy Perry — she’s such a sweetheart! She would visit my workroom in the early days when she was first starting out in her career.

11. I love traveling to Mexico so much that I decided to open my very own boutique hotel, Betseyville, in Zihuatanejo. It’s my second home.

12. If I could meet any celebrity, it would be Tina Turner.

13. I would never be caught wearing anything beige. I love bright colors!

14. I don’t have anything on my bucket list. I could go to heaven tomorrow and be happy!

15. I could never travel without my red lipstick!

16. My favorite animal is the ostrich. I just love how they look!

17. I am the most proud of my daughter, Lulu, because she is my everything, my best friend and a great mother.

18. If I could give one piece of advice to my younger self, it would be: “Put your blinders on and go full speed ahead!”

19. If I could choose to have one superpower, I would want to be able to make everyone love everyone!

20. I don’t work out or do any sports, but I’ve promised myself I’m going to start. I want to take yoga classes.

21. I hate taking showers, only baths!

22. My favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day. I love love!

23. My favorite memories from my childhood are my dance recitals. I was always in heaven! I still cartwheel and do the splits to this day.

24. I graduated magna cum laude from New York’s Syracuse University.

25. I could eat grilled branzino every day. I love fish!

