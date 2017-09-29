Hold up! Beyoncé released a surprise new single and music video on Thursday, September 28, announcing that all proceeds from the track will benefit relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Maria.



"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," she wrote on Instagram. “To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts.”

The single, a remix to J. Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente,” is the 36-year-old singer’s first new song since welcoming twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z on June 13.

Beyoncé has been passionately involved in relief efforts in the aftermath of the recent catastrophic hurricanes, which in addition to Maria include Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. During the Hand in Hand telethon on September 12, the “Formation” singer made a plea to viewers to come together to help.

"During a time where it's impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country, just when you think it couldn't possibly get worse, natural disasters take precious life, do massive damage and forever change lives, leaving behind contaminated water, flooded hospitals, schools and nursing homes," she said in a pre-recorded message before urging fans to "come together in a collective effort to raise our voices, to help our communities, to lift our spirits and heal."

The powerhouse couple is continuing their relief efforts in other ways, as well. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Jay-Z’s Tidal will hold a benefit concert at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, on October 17, where Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Fifth Harmony, Daddy Yankee and more are expected to perform.



