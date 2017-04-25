Beyonce Launches ‘Formation Scholars’ Award for Young Women

Get in formation! Beyoncé launched a new “Formation” scholarship for young women in honor of the one-year anniversary of her Lemonade visual album release.



The pop superstar, 35, revealed her latest charity initiative on her website on Tuesday, April 25. “Beyoncé Knowles-Carter announces the establishment of Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident,” the statement read.

Anna Webber/WireImage

The "Single Ladies” singer will award scholarships to four incoming college students or current undergraduate and grad students who are pursuing degrees in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies. Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College will each receive one scholarship to give to a young woman.

Back in April 2016, Beyoncé, who is currently pregnant and expecting twins with husband Jay Z, shocked fans when she released her surprise sixth studio album after the film aired on HBO. The critically acclaimed and ground-breaking record scored nine Grammy nominations, but lost Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year to Adele’s 25 album.

