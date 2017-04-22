Beyonce Shows Off Baby Bump in Thigh-High Pink Boots, Mini Dress: Pics

Can you say pregnancy chic? Beyoncé showed off her growing baby bump in thigh-high pink boots and a mini dress in photos she shared with fans via Instagram on Friday, April 21.

The pictures, which the Lemonade singer left caption-less, show the mom-to-be giving her trademark sass in the flowy outfit, which she accessorized with a pair of mirrored pink sunglasses. (The singer announced in February that she and her husband, Jay Z, are expecting twins.)

Instagram

In each of the images, Beyoncé, 35, strikes a pose in front of a plain blue curtain; in the last photo of the set of four, she smiles while sitting between her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, with a copy of Rowland’s new book, Whoa, Baby!, in her hands.



Instagram

The Grammy winner and Rowland, 36, are longtime BFFs, and even spent the Easter holiday together with Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson. "3/4th of my girls," Lawson captioned the photo. Referencing her younger daughter, Solange, she added that she was, "Missing 1/4 at Coachella."

Beyoncé’s stunning Instagram photos come just one day after it was announced that she won a Peabody Award for her 2016 visual album, Lemonade, which first aired on HBO. (The Peabodys recognize excellence in television, radio and digital broadcasting.)



Instagram

“Lemonade draws from the prolific literary, musical, cinematic, and aesthetic sensibilities of black cultural producers to create a rich tapestry of poetic innovation,” the committee wrote in a statement. “The audacity of its reach and fierceness of its vision challenges our cultural imagination, while crafting a stunning and sublime masterpiece about the lives of women of color and the bonds of friendship seldom seen or heard in American popular culture.”

