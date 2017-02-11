Larger than life, in more ways than one. Beyoncé’s viral twin pregnancy announcement photo is now officially a five-story mural in Australia, thanks to renowned street artist Lushsux.



The anonymous artist hinted that he had the concept in the works last week, when he retweeted Beyonce’s picture along with a call for open public spaces to display his work.

“Who has a massive wall for this @beyonce maternity photo in Melbourne?” he captioned the image. “Ideally four to five stories high? DM and tag in anyone who could help or would be interested. #Beyoncé #beyonce.”



Friday afternoon progress update #streetart #beyoncé #melbourne #beyhive #art A photo posted by Beyoncé Australia (@beyonceaus) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

And on February 10, a little over a week after Queen Bey dropped the stunning baby announcement to Instagram, the mural was done. “Five stories of @beyonce 👯Does it look like I'm expecting twins too?” the artist can be seen kneeling in the foreground of the impressive mural with his hands cradling what looks like a large belly, his face completely covered up for anonymity.



Commenters went crazy over the over-the-top image, which features the likeness of the "Formation" singer herself, complete with lime-green veil, lingerie and flowers aplenty in the background.



Five stories of @beyonce 👯Does it look like I'm expecting twins too? A photo posted by lushsux (@lushsux) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:58pm PST

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Lushsux has been known to use pop culture figures as the muses for his timely murals. Most recently, the artist has created an enormous mural of Obama’s face scrunched up in laughter with the speech bubble, “Miss Me Yet?” floating by his smiling mouth.



Another features a shirtless Vladimir Putin riding a bear through a stream and President Donald Trump sitting atop an American eagle on the same shared wall.

Last March, Lushsux’s artwork drew much buzz after he created a 20-foot tall mural of Kanye West making out with himself on the side of Zigi’s Wine and Cheese Bar in Sydney, Australia. “No one can love Kanye quite like Kanye,” he wrote at the time.



In July, an “RIP Taylor Swift” mural cropped up in Melbourne, Australia after an all-out war broke out between Kim Kardashian and the pop singer; shortly afterward, the mural was painted over to resemble, instead, Cincinnati Zoo gorilla Harambe.

But the next day, somebody took to the mural once more and painted over Harambe’s face with Swift’s nemesis West.



“WHO DID THIS?!?!” the artist account captioned a photo of the freshly painted mural. The words had been changed to read “In Loving Memory of… Haramye The Savage 2016. Murdered Taylor Smith on Snapchat.”

