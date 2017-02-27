A close call! Biggest Loser fitness guru Bob Harper is “on the mend” after suffering a heart attack two weeks ago, a source tells Us Weekly.

“It is very scary but runs in his family,” the insider said of Harper, 51, who has appeared as a trainer on the hit NBC reality weight-loss competition for all 17 seasons. (The trainer told TMZ that his mother had died of a heart attack.) But a second source tells Us that genetics may not be the only factor, and worries that the star “pushes himself too hard.”

As first reported by TMZ, Harper was working out an NYC gym about two weeks ago when he collapsed. A fellow gym-goer who also happened to be a doctor administered CPR and used paddles to keep the trainer alive.

Harper was then taken to the hospital, where he regained consciousness two days later. He spent a total of eight days in the hospital, according to TMZ, and is still in NYC since his doctor has not yet cleared him to fly back home to Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, February 22, the reality TV personality posted a cryptic photo to Instagram, of a candle and a stack of photos on a wooden table. “My word of the day... LUCKY,” he captioned the picture.

Harper, who previously competed against fellow fitness trainer Jillian Michaels on the show, became the host of The Biggest Loser in 2015 after Alison Sweeney vacated the role.



