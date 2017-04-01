Billie Lourd took to Instagram on Saturday, April 1, to remember her grandmother Debbie Reynolds on what would have been the late actress' 85th birthday.

"Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba," the Scream Queens star, 24, captioned a throwback photo of Reynolds dressed in a green lace cardigan and green pants. Carrie Fisher, Lourd's late mother and Reynolds' daughter, is seen in the background of the candid shot.

🍀💚🍀 Happy 85th to my constantly classily clad Abadaba 💚 A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Last December, Lourd lost her mom and her grandma within one day of each other. The Star Wars actress died at the age of 60 on December 27, days after suffering a heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. The following day, the Singin' in the Rain actress died of a stroke at age 84. Lourd's uncle Todd Fisher recently gave fans an update on how his niece is coping with the losses.



"These two girls — my girls, my mother and my sister — were big, big personalities [with a] big influence on Billie, myself, many people," he told Entertainment Tonight on March 22. "There's a vacuum in the room and she's feeling it and we're all feeling it. It's just that I'm 59 and I have no choice but to step up and put this stuff forward. I'm letting [Billie] breathe, you know? She needs to breathe. She needs to step back from all this loss."



Todd also said Lourd is "genetically Carrie and Debbie" and that she has been leaning on her father, CAA agent Bryan Lourd, for support. "He's such an awesome father and if it wasn't for him right now, we would be in a much tougher position. He has supported her beautifully," Todd told ET of his niece. "She is a lot more like my mother even than Carrie. You know, she's a little like Carrie but she's a lot like my mother, which means she's going to be another Molly Brown."

