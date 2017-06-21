Young and in love! Dancing with the Stars alum Bindi Irwin shared a sweet snap of her boyfriend, Chandler Powell, on Tuesday, June 20.



The wildlife conservationist and daughter of the late Steve Irwin posted a sunset picture of her professional wakeboarder boyfriend Powell, 20, to Instagram.

This is one of my favourite photos of you @chandlerpowell. Thank you for being such a light in my life. You are there for me during the challenging times and the beautiful moments. I love your kindness, your patience and your strength. You are an extraordinary human being and a true blessing. #ForeverMySunshine☀️️❤️ A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 20, 2017 at 3:18am PDT

“This is one of my favourite photos of you @chandlerpowell. Thank you for being such a light in my life. You are there for me during the challenging times and the beautiful moments," Bindi, 18, wrote. “I love your kindness, your patience and your strength. You are an extraordinary human being and a true blessing. #ForeverMySunshine.”

It seems fans can’t get enough of the two.“You both are so wise beyond your tender years..how refreshing!” commented one Instagram user. Added a second: “You two are the sweetest more adorable couple I've ever seen!!”

This is not the first time Bindi has publicly celebrated Powell. In honor of National Best friend Day, the wildlife warrior shared a playful pic of the couple.



Matrix/GC Images

“Just found out that it's #NationalBestFriendDay and I had to give a shoutout to my sunshine.Thank you for the years of adventure, love and true happiness. I count my blessings every day to have you in my life.” she captioned an Instagram post on June 8.

The pair began dating in November 2013 after first meeting at Irwin’s family zoo in Australia. They maintain a long-distance relationship as Bindi resides in Australia and Powell is a student at the University of Central Florida.

Last year, Bindi revealed that she fell for Powell when she saw him in his khaki Australia Zoo uniform for the first time. "It's this really big thing for me," Bindi confessed to Entertainment Tonight that October. "It was kind of one of those moments that was a real defining moment for me, because you know, it's only the people who are the closest to us that get their khakis."

She added: "So it was kind of like, this really big step," revealing to Powell, "I love seeing you in khaki now. It makes me so happy."

