Just a day after enjoying the start of the holiday weekend with her children — with no Rob Kardashian in sight — Blac Chyna declared on Instagram that she is "single" and "happy."

The model shared the post on Sunday, July 2, along with the simple caption, "Hello."

Hello A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 2, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

A day earlier, Chyna posted videos of her family hanging out poolside while she entertained herself by playing with Snapchat filters.

In one Snapchat video, the 29-year-old encouraged her reluctant 4-year-old son, King Cairo — whom she shares with rapper Tyga — to jump in the pool after he rushed to the edge but stopped abruptly.

Blac Chyna/Snapchat

Chyna then applied a Snapchat filter of a blue cartoon jumping around as she focused the camera on King, who was happily swimming. She teased King that something was behind him, referring to the digital character. “King, there’s something in front of you! What is that? It’s behind you now!" she quipped as Toni Basil’s hit “Mickey” blasted in the background.

In another video, she exclaimed, “There’s something behind you, look! It’s coming to get you right there. Oh my God!” pointing behind her son.

Blac Chyna/Snapchat

"I told you something was behind you. Where’d it go?” she asked a curious King, who quickly turned around to look for the character.

Chyna then used a Hello Kitty filter on a smiling Dream — her 7-month-old daughter with Kardashian — who was bopping around to music while her mom chanted, “Go Dream!”

Blac Chyna/Snapchat

Kardashian and Chyna fueled speculation that they were getting back together when they were spotted with Dream at Disneyland on Father’s Day in June. However, she seemed to put those rumors to rest on Instagram on Sunday.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!