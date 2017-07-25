Dreamy A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

She’s got a new ride! Blac Chyna got a new custom Ferrari just a few weeks after she returned her other luxury cars to ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

The 29-year-old model took to social media to show off her sports car, which has a starting price of $272,000, on Monday, July 24. The white car features a red interior and red hub cabs. “Thank you @clm91302 for my 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider and my custom @forgiato wheels,” she captioned one of the photos.



Prince Williams/WireImage

Chyna shared a video of her 4-year-old son King, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Tyga, in the front seat as the convertible top went down. “King look,” she says, before giving him a smooch.



Thank you @clm91302 for my 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider and my custom @forgiato wheels A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

In another photo, the Lashed Cosmetics founder holds her 8-month-old daughter, Dream, whom she shares with 30-year-old Kardashian. Chyna wears an all-black outfit and black baseball cap, while Dream sports a white shirt and gray pants with her hair in a ponytail. “Dreamy,” she captioned.

The reality star proved she can pay for her own car after returning her old Ferrari and Lamborghini to the Arthur George sock designer after his Twitter tirade. “One he posted all these things on the Internet, I had my two assistants drive the Ferrari and the Lamborghini, and took all the jewelry back to his house. Actually, to his mother’s house and had it dropped off,” she said on Good Morning America earlier this month. “And I also gave him back his wedding ring. Because I’m not gonna let this man buy me — or make it seem like he could just buy me and give me gifts and treat me any way, and talk to me nasty.”

❤️👑 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Kardashian alleged in his social media rant on July 5 that he paid for Chyna’s bills, cars, jewelry and weight-loss surgeries. “I pay Lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the Rolls. Down payment on your mom’s car,” he alleged at the time. “I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted several nude photos of his ex without her consent and accused her of cheating on him and allegedly doing drugs. Chyna was later granted a temporary restraining order against him. Kardashian’s attorney said that his client’s actions were “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!