Blac Chyna has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, Us Weekly can confirm. The Lashed Bar owner was granted the request during an appearance in court on Monday, July 10. Chyna was accompanied by her lawyer Lisa Bloom, while Kardashian’s attorneys Robert Shapiro and Sam Klein appeared on his behalf.

VM/BACKGRID

The news comes after Kardashian’s lawyer said that the Arthur George sock creator, 30, wouldn’t be fighting Chyna in court over the social media rant he went on last week during which he posted nude photos of the former stripper and accused her of cheating and allegedly doing drugs.

Kardashian’s attorney added that Kardashian’s behavior was “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets."

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Chyna has also since claimed that Kardashian was physically abusive during their relationship. In response, Kardashian’s lawyer said that the reality personality also has surveillance camera footage of Chyna physically attacking him.

During an interview on Good Morning America on Monday, 29-year-old Chyna, who shares 8-month-old daughter Dream with Kardashian, explained why she’s taking their latest fight to court.



“I talked to Rob, you know, about everything. I’ve talked to him,” she said. "The moral of the story is that he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

