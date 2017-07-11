Despite getting a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian on Monday, July 10, Blac Chyna has no interest in limiting his access to their daughter, Dream.



“I would never try to take Dream from her dad,” the Lashed Bar owner, 29, said to Nightline in an extended version of her Good Morning America interview on Monday, July 10. “Hopefully, me and Rob can learn to have common ground and be the best co-parents as we can be.”

Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, added, “We think that Rob should also go to anger management classes, but priority one immediately is to protect her safety.”

As previously reported, Kardashian, 30, shared nude photos of the model on Instagram and Twitter last week and claimed that she cheated on him as well as alleging that he paid for her plastic surgeries, bills and cars. Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Kardashian and accused the Arthur George designer of physically abusing her.

Kardashian’s lawyer Robert Shapiro said that his client regretted the social media rant, calling it a “spontaneous reaction.”

Both sides have noted that their main focus is 8-month-old Dream. Chyna opened up about her youngest child (she also shares King Cairo, 4, with ex Tyga) during the Nightline segment. “Dream is growing her two front teeth and her bottom left tooth,” she said with a laugh. “It’s so funny. Now I’m trying to make her laugh.”

While Kardashian’s family has stayed quiet about the incident on social media, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that they are “disappointed” with him for posting the photos online. "They did not agree with what Rob posted and had pleaded with him to stop,” the insider told Us on Monday. “They know this is a very combative relationship and everyone in the family is solely focused on Dream."



