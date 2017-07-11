Handing over the keys. Blac Chyna says that she returned the jewelry and cars that Rob Kardashian bought her after he posted explicit photos and videos of her online.

"Once he posted all these things on the Internet, I had my two assistants drive the Ferrari and the Lamborghini, and took all the jewelry back to his house. Actually, to his mother’s [Kris Jenner] house, and had it dropped off," Chyna, 29, said during a segment on Good Morning America, which was first reported by Page Six. "And I also gave him back his wedding ring. Because I’m not gonna let this man buy me — or make it seem like he could just buy me and give me gifts and treat me any way, and talk to me nasty."

The Lashed Bar owner and Kardashian, 30, ended their engagement in December 2016, one month after welcoming their daughter Dream, now 8 months.

"OK, so Robert has only been to my house two times. One to see where his daughter will be laying her head at, out of respect, number one. Number two, the second time that Robert has ever been to my house was on Father’s Day,” Chyna continued. "Yes, we are broken up. And guess what? I’m a very nice person. And I wanted him, Dream and I to spend Father’s Day together. Because at the end of the day, he is a good father. I’m not gonna take that away from him."

As previously reported, last week the Arthur George sock designer shared nude photos of Chyna on social media and claimed that he paid for her bills, cars and surgeries after the model sent him a video of herself in bed with another man. "You know, I’ve been broken up with Rob since December," Chyna said. “And it’s like if somebody keeps poking at you and poking at you and keep poking at you, you’re eventually going to pop, and so I was just like, maybe if I send this video to him, then he’ll just leave me alone.”

Chyna appeared in court on Monday, July 10, and was granted a temporary restraining order against him. In new court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, Chyna also accused Kardashian of physically abusing her.

Hours earlier, Kardashian's lawyer Robert Shapiro that the reality star regretted the social media rant and it was "a spontaneous reaction."

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian's family is "disappointed" with his decision to blast his ex-fiancee online. "They did not agree with what Rob posted and had pleaded with him to stop,” the insider told Us on Monday. “They know this is a very combative relationship and everyone in the family is solely focused on Dream; Chyna and Rob are adults."

