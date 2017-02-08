Blac Chyna was spotted getting close to another man on Super Bowl Sunday, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly — and it wasn’t her fiancé, Rob Kardashian. According to the insider, the makeup artist, 28, was cozying up to a man at Estrella’s MA Theater in Los Angeles during the big game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, February 5.

The source tells Us that Chyna and the mystery man, who was wearing a Patriots beanie, were sitting so close together that they looked like a couple. Chyna was overheard by the insider telling a friend that she’s “still with Rob,” however, but that they aren’t living together.

The Rob & Chyna stars' relationship has been on and off since Chyna accepted Kardashian’s proposal back in April 2016 after just months of dating. In December, the parents to daughter Dream, 2 months, got into an explosive fight only to reunite 48 hours later. As previously reported, Chyna’s Instagram was allegedly hacked and Kardashian shocked fans by announcing via Snapchat that she had broken up with him, moved out of their shared home and taken with her their newborn daughter. At the time, a source explained to Us that Chyna was indeed fed up with the Arthur George sock designer, who has been battling depression for years.

"She walked out when she couldn't take it anymore, but it was the heat of the moment," the Chyna insider told Us of their brief split.



While the pair have seemingly patched things up, Chyna hinted via Snapchat on Monday, February 6, that she’s again fed up with the formerly reclusive reality star. “It’s funny when people say they wanna be great but sleep until 3 p.m. etc,” the Lashed owner wrote on Snapchat, seemingly referring to her fiancé.

Us has reached out to Chyna’s rep for comment.

