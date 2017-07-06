Blac Chyna's Lawyer 'Considering All Legal Options' Against Rob Kardashian

Legal trouble on the way? Blac Chyna's lawyer released a statement on Wednesday, July 5, hours after Rob Kardashian leaked explicit photos and posted claims against the Lashed Bar owner on social media.

"We are considering all legal options and recourses at this time," Walter Mosley told ABC News in a statement.

As previously reported, Kardashian, 30, slammed his ex-fiancée in a series of Instagram posts. He alleged that she cheated on him and did drugs, that he allegedly paid for her surgeries, bills and cars and that she sent him a video kissing another man over the weekend. He also posted NSFW naked photos of her, including images of her genitals and butt.

Kardashian's Instagram was shut down following the incident, but he continued his claims on Twitter. An Instagram spokesperson told Us Weekly: “We want to maintain a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, and we work quickly to remove reported content that violates our community guidelines.”

The Arthur George sock designer and Chyna, 29, called off their engagement in February and are parents of 7-month-old daughter Dream.

"I'm a savage and I always have been and I always will be and I don't give a f--k," Kardashian in one of his posts Wednesday. "All u may think my daughter may see this one day and I hope she does cuz this ain't love. I never want my daughter to be raised by a woman like Chyna who cheats and does drugs and alcohol with my baby in the house. Chyna been like this long before me but I chose to love all of her cuz I don't judge."

