Although Blac Chyna shares her 11-month-old daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian, she felt she had no choice but to sue him and his famous family.

“They decided to start a war by trashing her online repeatedly, so it’s on … and we are going to vigorously fight for Chyna in this case,” Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told Us Weekly of Rob’s family members being sued by Chyna: Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who she blames for the cancelation of her and Rob’s E! reality series, Rob & Chyna. “Even though Chyna left Rob at the end of 2016, the network was still interested in doing season two of the show. How would these two live separate lives and co-parent a baby? Would they get back together? This is classic reality show material, but the show was killed. Chyna’s rep was told it was because the Kardashian family would not allow it to go forward.”



“It’s not just she lost a lot of income by not getting season two or all the other seasons that would’ve followed, it’s the endorsement deals, it’s the appearances fees, promotion of her products,” Bloom continued. "This is how reality shows can become very lucrative, and the Kardashian family knows well because they have exploited the economic benefits of reality TV better than anyone … and God bless them for it. I admire their business savvy in doing that, but they know very well how important it is to have a hit show so other things could flow from it. They knew what they were depriving Chyna of."

While Bloom would not disclose the monetary amount Chyna is seeking in damages from the reality TV family, she hints it could be “millions of dollars."

As previously reported, sources connected to E! denied the allegations to TMZ, claiming that Chyna refused to be in the same room as Rob, making it impossible to shoot another season.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is also suing Rob for alleged battery, claiming he knocked her to the ground in front of her 4-year-old King (whom she shares with ex Tyga) during an incident in April and caused severe damage to her house. Legal documents filed by Chyna and obtained by Us Weekly also reference Rob’s July Instagram rant, in which he posted naked photos of her without her permission and accused her of cheating on him. “Frankly, she did not want to go to the police about the father of her baby,” Bloom said. “She has been attempting to work this out. We thought we had an agreement, but he continued to come after her. It’s very disappointing, so she feels she needs to stand up for her rights … and I support her in that."

The former couple, who began dating in January 2016 before ultimately splitting in December 2016, reached a custody agreement in September over their only child together. “Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," Bloom told Us in a statement at the time, noting that Rob does not have “more than 50 percent custody.”

