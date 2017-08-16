Turn around, bright eyes! Bonnie Tyler will perform her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship during the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21.

The company's Total Eclipse Cruise will be positioned in the path of totality as the moon moves across the sun, allowing guests to witness the first total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States since 1979.

"It's going to be so exciting," Tyler, 66, told Time magazine of the once-in-a-lifetime moment. "It doesn't happen very often, does it?"

The Welsh singer will be a special guest on the Oasis of the Seas ship, which departs from Orlando for the Caribbean on Sunday, August 20. DNCE, the Joe Jonas-led band behind the 2015 hit "Cake by the Ocean," will back Tyler during Monday's performance.



"The eclipse of the sun lasts 2 minutes and 40 seconds, I'm told. Unlike my song," Tyler said. "It had to be chopped about because it was so long. I never thought it would be played on the radio in the beginning."

The '80s favorite surges in popularity whenever an eclipse occurs. Time reports that the song had a 75 percent increase in streams on Spotify the day after the March 2016 total solar eclipse. This year, YouTube views for the music video have already begun climbing in anticipation of the eclipse. The video currently boasts more than 302 million views.

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" was featured on Tyler's fifth album, 1983's Faster Than the Speed of Night, and eventually became a classic ballad. "It's not an easy song to sing. But it's a beautiful song," she told Time. "It's a massive song, an evergreen song that you hear on the radio all the time, whether it's an eclipse or not."

