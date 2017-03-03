Making art! Brad Pitt has stayed largely out of the spotlight in recent weeks, and multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that he’s been busy working on a sculpture.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to report the news, the 53-year-old acting legend worked on the piece of art for nearly 10 days at British sculptor Thomas Houseago’s studio in L.A.’s Frogtown neighborhood.

Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images

Contrary to reports, the architecture buff — whose company Plan B Entertainment produced Best Picture winner Moonlight — did not skip the 2017 Oscars due to his newfound sculpting hobby. “He did watch the Oscars with friends,” a source tells Us.



The Allied hunk has been keeping a low-profile since his dramatic split from Angelina Jolie in September. He stepped out to his first awards show since the divorce drama at the 2017 Golden Globes in January. Pitt made a surprise appearance to present a segment about Moonlight.

The actor-producer is currently battling Jolie, 41, for custody of the couple’s six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. The Maleficent actress recently commented on the breakup in a BBC interview, saying, “It was a very difficult time and we are a family. And we’ll always be a family. And we’ll get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.” While Jolie took the kids on a trip to Cambodia last month where they met the country’s king and learned how to cook spiders, Pitt has also been reconnecting with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.



A source told Us Weekly that Pitt and Aniston, 48, have “been texting.” The World War Z star didn’t have the Friends alum’s digits, but went through “a tangled web” of contacts so he could wish her a happy birthday on February 11. “Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” an insider told Us. Aniston is now happily married to Justin Theroux, but the Leftovers star was cool with the friendly conversations. “Justin is OK with them being friends,” the source added.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!