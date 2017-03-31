Brad Pitt was photographed looking super slim while stepping out in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 30. The 53-year-old actor, dressed in blue jeans, a loose-fitting white T-shirt and black jacket, appeared noticeably thinner when he arrived at a local art studio.

In January, an insider told Us Weekly that Pitt “lost a bunch of weight” following his split from estranged wife Angelina Jolie. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals,” the source explained at the time. “He’s exercising. He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.”

Pitt’s L.A. outing comes less than two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that he and Jolie, 41, are communicating again six months after the Maleficent star filed for divorce.

“They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to coparent,” one source close to Jolie told Us. “It’s been a difficult time for Angelina, and both are now willing to move forward and begin the next chapters of their lives.”

Another insider told Us that the Oscar-winning actress was the first to reach out, and that Pitt agreed to talk because “he knows that’s what’s best for the kids.”

As previously reported, the Hollywood power couple — who had been together for 12 years before their breakup — called it quits in September 2016 after just two years of marriage. Since then, their kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, have been spending the majority of their time with their mom, while Pitt has been permitted only several monitored visits since the divorce.

In February, Jolie opened up in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos about her new family dynamic, insisting that Pitt will continue to be a part of their children’s lives.

“We are focusing on the health of our family,” she said at the time. “So we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family. … we will always be a family. Always.”

