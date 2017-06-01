Brad Pitt Takes Late Friend Chris Cornell’s Kids to Universal Studios

Brad Pitt took his late friend Chris Cornell’s children to Universal Studio Hollywood on Wednesday, May 31, a source confirms to Us Weekly.



The Allied actor, 53, set up a private tour for Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter, Toni, and 11-year-old son, Christopher, whom the rocker shared with his wife, Vicky Cornell, according to the insider. (The musician also has a daughter Lillian, 16, from his previous marriage to Susan Silver.)

"Brad and the kids looked happy and definitely were enjoying themselves,” the source tells Us.

Per social media photos, the trio were spotted sipping the theme park’s famous butterbeer drinks from Harry Potter World and riding the Jurassic Park water ride. They were also seen walking in the Simpsons-themed area.

As previously reported, the Soundgarden frontman died on May 17 at age 52 after performing a sold-out concert with his band in Detroit. A Detroit police spokesperson told Us that a family friend found Cornell in the bathroom of his room at the MGM Grand Hotel. His cause of death was later ruled a suicide by hanging. Vicky issued a statement on May 19 claiming that a prescription drug Ativan could have played a part in her husband’s death.

Pitt and many other celebs such as Pharrell, Metallica’s James Hetfield, Dave Navarro, Joe Walsh, Josh Brolin and Tom Morello attended the singer’s private memorial service at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 26.

