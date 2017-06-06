Ouch! Brandi Glanville slammed her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, and his second wife, LeAnn Rimes, in a new interview, claiming they'll split within the next few years.

"[Our relationship] is a little rocky right now, I'll say that," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, said on E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, June 5, as seen in the video above. "It's been eight years and you would think that people would mature and be different, but there's still some craziness happening. It ebbs and flows. Sometimes it's great, and right now it's not."

Glanville doesn't see her relationship with Cibrian, 43, and Rimes, 34, improving anytime soon, either. "I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we'll all be good together because they won't even be related," Glanville said. "If she doesn't have a kid with him, then we don't ever have to see her again."

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com; Jerritt Clark/WireImage

The Drinking and Dating author then predicted that the Sunset Beach alum, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2010, will spend "three more years" with the country singer before packing his bags. "Then he hits 10 years, half of everything is his and then he's gone," she said.

Rimes' rep did not respond to Us Weekly's request for comment, and her manager had no comment.

Glanville and Cibrian's marriage came to an end in 2009 when Us Weekly exclusively revealed that he had an affair with Rimes, who was married to Dean Sheremet at the time. Cibrian, who shares sons Mason, 13, and Jake, 10, with Glanville, later married Rimes in April 2011.



Daily Pop airs on E! weekdays at 12 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!