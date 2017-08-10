Brandy Reignites Feud With Monica Over Whitney Houston Tribute

She’s not having it. Brandy shut down Monica fans who accused her of drafting a selfish birthday tribute to Whitney Houston.



“Lord have mercy on my soul!!! Happy Born Day Whitney. You live on in me… I can feel your Spirit inside of me and all around me. My angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother. I love you forever… thank you for trusting me with your torch!!!” the singer, 38, captioned an Instagram collage of photos of herself with the musical icon who passed away in 2011. “I remember every moment with you and I and will cherish these miraculous moments forever and ever! I love you… 8/9-2/11 #WhitneyHouston.”

The “Have You Ever” singer posted the letter to her mentor shortly after Monica, 36, shared her own Instagram tribute, and Monica’s fans instantly took to Twitter to call out Brandy for her seemingly “self-centered” post.

Say Whitney Houston's name three times fast and Brandy will appear to tell you about how much she thinks Whitney loved her. — Coonfucious (@Blike_Dante) August 9, 2017

*Breathes*



Brandy: "Excuse me, Whitney Houston was my idol and she loved me. It's up to me to carry out her legacy." — Travis Scooter (@PBS_Impulse9) August 9, 2017

Brandy then slammed fans who attacked her on Instagram, and seemingly blamed Monica for the hate she’s been receiving.



“Monica needs to really check her evil ass fans,” the “I Wanna Be Down” songstress wrote in the comments. “It’s so much stuff I can post about hateful things they say to me … but I will never have time for that. Always thinking something is about her. It’s not!!!! Me and Whitney have nothing to do with anyone but the two of us … we made history and I cared more about being with her than I did with anything else.”

She didn’t stop there. Brandy asked Monica to “come get [her] hating ass pigeons and put them in their place the way [she] did for her when the starz was out of place. They’re low key Brandy fans anyway … always lurking and always creating new pages talking to Me. I’m not to be F--ked with today! If this was rap or hip hop you would be praised for speaking your mind but since it’s rnb you have to take the so called high road … well because I can rap just look at this as my high road.”

Brandy ended her note by honoring Houston. “Too real to be fake and because this is my idol’s birthday, I’m allowed to defend my position in her life and hers in mine. That’s what I have to hold on to.”

The former friends, who both won Grammys for their 1998 record “The Boy Is Mine,” have feuded on-and-off for nearly 20 years. Although the source of their beef is unclear, they have engaged in several social media fights over the last two decades.

