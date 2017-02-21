Fox News Channel's Brenda Buttner has died following a battle with cancer. She was 55.

Buttner graduated from Harvard University with a B.A. in social studies before receiving honors in politics and economics as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University. She began her journalism career at NBC affiliate KCRL-TV in Reno, Nevada.

Courtesy Fox News

Buttner joined Fox in 2000 and is best known for hosting Bulls & Bears. She previously hosted CNBC's The Money Club and was a features editor of Cycle World magazine.



Fox News' Neil Cavuto paid tribute to his former colleague during a live broadcast Monday, February 21. "You never knew what was going on in her life and how much she was going through in her life. Just that in her sickest moments battling an unrelenting cancer, there was Brenda cheering you on, whether it was staffers whose birthdays she would never miss or colleagues to whom she was always reaching out. Including me, checking in after my heart surgery and urging me, me, to be strong as she carried a far greater life or death burden. But she never said a word — ever."

"She took stock of life much more than any stock in life. It's what separated her from everyone else in this business. Not just dollars, you see, Brenda had depth," Cavuto continued. "Let it be known that Brenda Buttner made us want to watch a business show with heart. Her heart, her spirit."

Buttner resided in Ridgewood, New Jersey, and is survived by two daughters.



