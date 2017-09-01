Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Exposed! Britney Spears called out a drunk fan during her Piece of Me concert in Las Vegas on Wednesday, August 30.

The pop superstar, 35, brought a fan named Shawn on stage to dance to her 2007 song "Freakshow." At the end of the performance, she walked over to him and said, "Why, hello! Are you OK?"

"Huh?" Shawn replied after staring down at the floor for a few seconds. Spears asked for his name and age before walking closer to him to autograph a white T-shirt. As soon as she took a few steps in Shawn's direction, she said, "Oh, my goodness. You smell like you have a lot of alcohol on your breath!"

The audience burst into laughter as the "Toxic" singer's backup dancers whisked Shawn off stage. "Jesus Christ!" she added, placing her hand on her hip and making a funny face.

Britney dragging a drunk fan tonight at Piece Of Me pic.twitter.com/wq64eOCrUe — ㅤ (@emailmypussy) August 31, 2017

Fan footage of the moment quickly went viral on social media and even caught the eye of YouTube star Tyler Oakley, who was selected to join Spears on stage for "Freakshow" in March. "that's weird, when they brought me up they asked if i had had drugs or alcohol in my system, smelled me, shined a flashlight in my eyes, etc all before they let me be a part of anything on stage, the implication being that would be a strict deal breaker (it should be for safety!!)," he tweeted.



Spears has made headlines plenty of times since her Piece of Me residency first kicked off in December 2013. Earlier this month, she surprised fans with a live cover of Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" to shut down longstanding lip-synch accusations.



"The press and the media — my whole life, you know, it's really crazy — one minute they tear you down and they're really horrible, and the next minute you're on top of the world," she told the audience before belting the 1991 tune. "I've never really spoken about it ... I'm from the South and I like to keep it real, so I want to just make sure I keep giving you motherf--kers something to talk about, OK?"



Britney: Piece of Me ends its four-year run on December 31.

